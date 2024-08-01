Former Jazz great Gordon Hayward retires after 14 NBA seasons

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Gordon Hayward, who starred for the Utah Jazz for seven seasons, has announced his retirement from the NBA after 14 seasons.

After starring for Butler University and just missing out on a national championship in 2010, Hayward was drafted by the Jazz with the ninth overall pick in that year's NBA Draft.

Hayward mainly came off the bench during his first three seasons in Utah before taking on a starring role with the Jazz, earning All-Star Game honors in 2017, During his seven seasons with Utah, Hayward averaged 15.4 points per game.

Following the 2017 season, Hayward signed a free agent deal with the Celtics, although he suffered a season-ending injury just minutes into his Boston debut.

Hayward went on to play in Charlotte and Oklahoma City before calling it a career.

“Today, I am officially retiring from the game of basketball,” Hayward wrote. “It’s been an incredible ride and I’m so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more than I ever imagined.

“To all my fans: thank you for supporting me through the ups and downs,” Hayward wrote. “I’ll always cherish the letters of encouragement and the moments we’ve shared around the world. You inspired me to always dream big and improve everyday — and for the young players up next, I challenge you do to the same.”