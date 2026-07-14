Former Utah Valley University guard making the most of Utah Jazz Summer League opportunity

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Valley University guard and current Salt Lake City Stars player Justin Harmon is making the most of his opportunity with the Utah Jazz during the NBA Summer League.

Harmon was one of the standout performers for the Jazz during the Salt Lake City Summer League, averaging more than 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 stocks (steals and blocks) per game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Chicago native points to his time at UVU for helping shape both his game and his growth as a human.

“I grew as a person, and my coaches helped me tremendously,” Harmon said. “I feel like they helped me grow up. I just want to thank them the most because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be in this position.”

In Harmon’s second season in the NBA G League, he played 10 games for the Stars and averaged 10.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The Chicago native joined Mark Madsen’s squad at UVU during the 2020-21 season, but his path to professional basketball has been anything but traditional. After starting in junior college, Harmon transferred to Utah Valley before later playing at Illinois and eventually earning his shot in professional basketball.

“I just feel like I’m totally blessed to even be in this position,” Harmon said. “From Chicago to JUCO to UVU to Illinois to here. It’s not like everybody else’s journey — really different — but I loved it. I loved every minute, every second. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Now, Harmon is still chasing his lifelong dream of reaching basketball’s highest level.

“I never had a plan B,” Harmon said. “My mom used to always ask me what my plan B was growing up. I never had a plan B. This was always plan A and B. I always wanted to make it to the NBA. I always wanted to play professional basketball, and I’m just trying to make the best of it as I’m here right now.”

nothin' but smooth jazz and summer 𝗦𝗟𝗔𝗠𝗦 💥 pic.twitter.com/Hdqi08cYtY — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 14, 2026

In the Vegas Summer League, Harmon is continuing to bring the energy on both ends of the floor. It’s become a hallmark of his focus as he tries to break into the NBA.

“If I just go out there and play hard and play hard on defense, everything else will work out," he said.

Harmon and the Jazz will conclude their Vegas Summer League schedule on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.