Redesigned Utah Jazz license plates, first-ever Mammoth plates unveiled

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth and Utah Jazz fans now have new ways to show their team spirit on the road, as both franchises are sporting new license plates.

The Smith Entertainment Group unveiled the first-ever Mammoth plates on Tuesday, along with a redesigned Jazz plate.

Jazz fans can get their vehicles decked out with the team's new plate on Wednesday through the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles. The Mammoth plate is expected to be available after it goes through what the team calls "state-required processes."

There is currently no timetable for when the Mammoth plates will be available.

For the Jazz, it's the first major redesign of its license plate since 2021, and SEG said a portion of the proceeds from license plate sales will go to support programs that "affect women and children. Mammoth sales will benefit the non-profit SEG Foundation.