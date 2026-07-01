Utah Jazz trade Walker Kessler to Lakers for draft picks, swaps, report says

The Utah Jazz have traded center Walker Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for multiple draft picks and swaps, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

In exchange for Kessler, the Jazz will reportedly receive first round draft pics in 2031 and 2033, and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030.

According to the report, the Lakers will sign Kessler to a four-year, $130 million deal.

Kessler is currently a restricted free agent, allowing him to agree to a deal with another team which the Jazz could match. However, the deal in the works between Utah and Los Angeles is a sign-and-trade, circumventing any hold ups with a possible match.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030, sources tell ESPN. Kessler will sign a massive four-year, $130 million deal with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/rt8b17fEQZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Last month, Kessler reported turned down an offer from the Jazz for five years and nearly $140 million.

Kessler missed nearly all of last season, playing in just five games before having shoulder surgery in November.