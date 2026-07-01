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Utah Jazz trade Walker Kessler to Lakers for draft picks, swaps, report says

Walker Kessler
Jeff Chiu/AP
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Walker Kessler
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The Utah Jazz have traded center Walker Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for multiple draft picks and swaps, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

In exchange for Kessler, the Jazz will reportedly receive first round draft pics in 2031 and 2033, and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030.

According to the report, the Lakers will sign Kessler to a four-year, $130 million deal.

Kessler is currently a restricted free agent, allowing him to agree to a deal with another team which the Jazz could match. However, the deal in the works between Utah and Los Angeles is a sign-and-trade, circumventing any hold ups with a possible match.

Last month, Kessler reported turned down an offer from the Jazz for five years and nearly $140 million.

Kessler missed nearly all of last season, playing in just five games before having shoulder surgery in November.

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