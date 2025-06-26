Future star? Utah Jazz take Ace Bailey with fifth overall pick in NBA Draft

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz went out looking for a superstar with the fifth pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft, taking Ace Bailey, with hopes that he's the guy who fits the bill.

Utah selected the guard out of Rutgers with the fifth overall selection in the first round, crossing their fingers that Bailey can become the player that guides the team out of its lengthy rebuild that began with the trades of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

While Bailey confounded many in the league with his pre-draft strategy of turning down all team interviews, including, reportedly, an invitation from the Jazz, Utah felt no fear in selecting him so high. At 6-8, Bailey is versatile with his offensive abilities, averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in his lone season with the Scarlet Knights.

Associated Press scouting report on Bailey:

Versatile, athletic shotmaker with midrange and stepback skills. Streaky shooter had five January games with at least four 3s for defense-stretching potential, yet also notable skids at the foul line and behind the arc. Last season’s second-ranked recruit couldn’t lift Rutgers to a winning record despite playing with fellow top prospect Dylan Harper. Turns 19 in August.

With the addition of Bailey to a team that includes Lauri Markkanen, Isaiah Collier, Keyonte George and Walker Kessler, the Jazz hope their days of tanking are over. The team's new president of basketball operations, Austin Ainge, said the Jazz are playing to win now, and Bailey could be the missing piece that gets Utah back on track.

Barring a trade up, down or out, the Jazz are slated to pick again in the first round with the 21st overall selection.

