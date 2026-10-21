Jaren Jackson Jr. returns to Memphis as Jazz open NBA season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Jazz open the NBA regular season on the road Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, making it a meaningful return for forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who spent nearly eight seasons in Memphis before being traded to Utah in February.

Jackson was drafted by the Grizzlies and became a key part of the franchise during his time in Memphis. He said his connection to the city and its community remains strong.

“I mean, we did a lot of great work there for years. I think I'm always going to be in the community there. In general, that never changes,” Jackson said. “My family was a big part of a lot of stuff there. I was, my team was, so yeah, everything aside, on a human level, that was a huge step for me in terms of just giving back and doing things I love.”

While Wednesday's matchup marks a return to familiar territory, Jackson is also embracing his opportunity with his new team in Utah. He said the chemistry developing within the Jazz organization has made the transition an exciting one.

“I'm excited about a lot of things. We have high character. I think we just really get along,” Jackson said.

Jackson added that the team's mix of experienced players has helped everyone find their place quickly, creating an environment where players are enjoying playing as one.

“Everything is just meshing together, and that makes you want to play harder for sure. That makes you want to win more because everybody's having a good time,” he said.

Jackson also emphasized that strong team chemistry is something players cannot take for granted. The season opener brings a chance to reflect on his years in Memphis while looking ahead to what he hopes to accomplish in Utah.

After opening the season on the road, the Jazz return to the Delta Center on Friday for their home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.