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Struggling Utah Jazz lose Lauri Markkanen for at least 1 month, report says

Jazz Mavericks Basketball
Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives to the basket after getting past Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Jazz Mavericks Basketball
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SALT LAKE CITY — The struggling Utah Jazz received bad news Wednesday after learning that star Lauri Markkanen will reportedly miss at least a month with a fractured right hand.

ESPN reported that Markkanen suffered the non-displaced fracture during Friday's loss to Dallas, and that an "initial X-ray did not reveal the fracture." However, when the team returned to Utah following the loss, scans showed cracks in Markkanen's hand.

Markkanen did not play in Utah's last two games, both losses, against Minnesota and Miami. His absence comes while Jaren Jackson Jr. is also out with an MCL tear, which is expected to keep him off the court for several more weeks.

In eight games this season for the 1-10 Jazz, Markkanen has averaged 18 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

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