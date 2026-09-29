Jazz media day kicks off a new chapter: 'Our players are ready to work'

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — There is a different kind of energy surrounding the Utah Jazz as they open a new season.

At media day, players and coaches repeatedly pointed to growth, chemistry and the opportunity ahead as the Jazz prepare for the 2026-27 season.

From the arrival of No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson to the return of a healthy roster and the continued development of Keyonte George, there is plenty of reason for excitement as the Jazz head into training camp.

For head coach Will Hardy, the most exciting part may be the time this group has to grow together.

“I think we have a really long pathway ahead for this team,” Hardy said. “That’s tremendously exciting for me because I think it’s going to give these guys time to grow individually."

Hardy has watched young players take significant steps individually over the last few seasons. Now, he wants to see that development translate into something bigger: growth as a team.

“More importantly, having the time to grow in that pathway together as a team,” Hardy said. “I think our players are ready to get to work.”

All-Star Lauri Markkanen echoed that emphasis on togetherness.

The Finnisher said individual success and team success can go hand in hand as the Jazz continue building chemistry.

“Ultimately we can all help each other,” Markkanen said. “It’s not like once we start playing well and the chemistry keeps building, everybody’s going to have individual success as well. I think that’s the mindset that everybody has.”

Markkanen also pointed to the relationships being built away from the court as an important part of developing a team capable of handling the challenges of a long NBA season.

“The off-the-court relationship really helps that, to not just enjoy when things are good, embrace the challenges and how we can overcome those,” said Markkanen.

For Peterson, the newest piece of the Jazz puzzle, media day was another opportunity to begin learning from the veterans around him.

The rookie said he has already been asking plenty of questions, both of the players and Hardy, as he gets accustomed to his new team.

“I’m new here, so I’ve been asking a ton of questions to all the vets and also asking coach a lot of questions,” Peterson said. “I’m willing to do whatever to help the team be better.”

While the excitement surrounding the Jazz is real, George made it clear the team isn't getting ahead of itself.

The fourth-year guard said the focus right now is on the immediate steps in front of them.

“We’re not focused on big-picture things right now,” George said. “I think we’re taking it one step at a time. Let’s get through camp. Let’s get through preseason and then let’s try to win October and go from there.”

That work begins Tuesday when the Jazz officially open training camp. They'll start preseason Sunday on the road before returning home for an open practice for fans next Monday at the Delta Center.

For a team looking to build something for the future, media day marked the beginning of the next chapter, and the start of seeing just how high this version of Mountain Basketball can climb.