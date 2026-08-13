What games jump out in the Utah Jazz schedule release?

SALT LAKE CITY — The semi-new-look Utah Jazz featuring rookie Darryn Peterson learned they'll open the upcoming season on the road, as the NBA released full team schedules Thursday.

Utah will tip off the 2026-27 season at Memphis on Oct. 23, providing a reunion opportunity for former Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr.

Two days later, the Jazz will open their home schedule on Oct. 23 when the New Orleans Pelicans head to Salt Lake City.

Some of the highlights of the schedule include a visit from LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers on March 23. The defending champion New York Knicks will head to Utah on December 30.

Jazz fans will get two early looks at the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama when they visit Delta Center on Oct. 28 and Nov. 15

While Utah will not be featured in one of the league's marquee Christmas Day games, the Jazz will face the Celtics in Boston on New Year's Day.

Utah's longest road trip is a 5-gamer in March, followed by the team's longest homestand at six games.

CLICK HERE to see the full 2026-27 Utah Jazz schedule.