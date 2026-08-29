Utah Jazz acquire Josh Green, send Williams, Konchar to Timberwolves

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have reportedly traded for guard Josh Green in a deal that sent Cody Williams and John Konchar to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

An undetermined amount of cash is also heading back to Utah as part of the trade.

ESPN Insider Shams Charania first reported the deal that will see Williams, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, end his Jazz career after two relatively nondescript seasons.

Green, who was part of the Charlotte trade that sent LaMelo Ball to Minnesota earlier this offseason, is a 3-and-D guard who will likely find a place in the Jazz rotation during the upcoming season.

Charania reports the Timberwolves are expected to keep Williams on their roster, while waiving Konchar.

Last season, Williams started 41 games in Utah and appeared in 67, averaging 8.8 points and 3 rebounds per game.