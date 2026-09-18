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Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George agrees to 5-year, $157.5 million extension, report says

Keyonte George, Mikal Bridges
Tyler Tate/AP
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) flexes after making a contested shot over New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
Keyonte George, Mikal Bridges
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SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz made another strong commitment to their future Friday by reportedly agreeing to a massive extension with guard Keyonte George.

ESPN reports the deal is a 5-year, $157.5 million extension and does not include a player or team option.

George, the 16th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is coming off a breakout season in which he averaged 23.6 points and 6.1 assists per game. He will now team with rookie Darryn Peterson in the backcourt to form what the Jazz hope will be a cornerstone of the franchise for years to come.

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