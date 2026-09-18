Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George agrees to 5-year, $157.5 million extension, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz made another strong commitment to their future Friday by reportedly agreeing to a massive extension with guard Keyonte George.

ESPN reports the deal is a 5-year, $157.5 million extension and does not include a player or team option.

George, the 16th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is coming off a breakout season in which he averaged 23.6 points and 6.1 assists per game. He will now team with rookie Darryn Peterson in the backcourt to form what the Jazz hope will be a cornerstone of the franchise for years to come.