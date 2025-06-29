Jazz trade Sexton, draft pick to Hornets for Nurkic, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have traded fan favorite Collin Sexton and a 2030 second round draft pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic, ESPN reports.

In his three seasons with the Jazz, Sexton averaged 18.4 points per game and 4.2 assists. Last season, Sexton hit a career-best 41 percent of his three-point shots.

Sexton was popular among Jazz fans for his toughness when the team was going through a transition after the trades of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Traded to Charlotte last season, Nurkic averaged 8.9 points and 7.8 rebounds in 26 games with the Hornets.