Utah Jazz acquire Jaren Jackson Jr. in massive 8-player trade with Grizzlies, reports say

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have traded for All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in a massive 8-player deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, multiple reports shared.

ESPN reports the Jazz will receive Jackson, along with Jock Landale, John Konchar, and Vince Williams Jr. in the deal, while sending three first-round draft picks, along with Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks and Georges Niang to Memphis.

Jackson, a 2-time All-Star, is the centerpiece of the deal that sees the Jazz dip into their war chest of draft picks to bring the 26-year-old to Utah. According to ESPN, Jackson has three years remaining on his five-year, $205 million contract.

If Utah chooses to keep Lauri Markkanen past Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the addition of Jackson could make for an interesting Jazz team with the ascending Keyonte George and rookie Ace Bailey.

A former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson is currently averaging 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Athletic reports Jackson and Anthony Davis are the only players to have exceeded 800 blocks and 400 steals in a season since 2018.

Jackson was the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.

The Jazz are in the midst of a 5-game road trip and will face the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. It's not known when Jackson would join his new team.

