Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsUTAH JAZZ

Actions

Utah Jazz blow 17-point lead, losing to Orlando Magic 117-120

Jazz Magic Basketball
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Utah Jazz center Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) is defended by Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jazz Magic Basketball
Posted

ORLANDO, Fla, (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 23 points and the Orlando Magic overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 120-117 on Saturday night.

Desmond Bane added 22 points, making two free throws with 28.3 seconds to go to give the Magic a 118-117 lead. Anthony Black scored 21 points, and Banchero also had eight assists and seven rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 27 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 17 of his 22 points in the first half in his Utah debut, and Isaiah Collier scored 20 points. Utah has lost two straight and 18 of 22.

Jackson came over from Memphis in a trade this week. John Konchar and Vince Williams Jr. also made their Jazz debuts after the deal.

Keyonte George returned to the Utah lineup after missing three games because of a sprained left ankle. He had five points.

The Magic have won two in a row at home, beating Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Up next

Jazz: At Miami on Monday night.

Magic: Host Milwaukee on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Recent Utah Jazz stories

 

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere