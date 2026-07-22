Keyonte George embraces role model status at first youth camp

FARMINGTON, Utah — Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George has remained active this offseason. He was a frequent fixture on the sidelines of Jazz Summer League games and offered to coach the Summer League squad.

On Tuesday, he hosted his first-ever youth basketball camp at Western Sports Park in Farmington.

"I know when I made it to the NBA [that] it was bigger than myself," said George inside a packed gymnasium. "I want to be a role model to a lot of people."

There were hundreds of happy campers in attendance running through drills with George, and he even played some of them one-on-one.

The 22-year-old will enter his fourth season in the NBA after being drafted by the Utah Jazz 16th overall in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

During his tenure in Utah, the Baylor product has developed both as a person and a player. That growth was something he credits Jazz head coach Will Hardy for encouraging from the day they met.

"He made sure that I knew he was on my side no matter what happened. He was going to stick with me," he said.

Hardy's connection with George has developed into a relationship beyond basketball in the young guard's eyes.

"It almost feels like big brother/best friend almost."

Jazz basketball will return for NBA training camp in late September.