No drama: Ace Bailey 'thrilled to be going to Utah,' agency says

SALT LAKE CITY — The "will he show up or won't he" drama surrounding Ace Bailey after being selected by the Utah Jazz in the NBA Draft was seemingly put to rest Friday by the agency representing the Rutgers superstar.

Andrew Witlieb, the president of sports marketing at GSE Worldwide, appeared on Front Office Sports Today and dispelled any notion that his client was disappointed about playing for the Jazz and wouldn't report to the team.

"He's thrilled to be going to Utah," Witlieb said. "Obviously, it's an honor to be selected in the Top 5 of the NBA Draft, and we think he can do a lot of great things out there.

"We couldn't be happier to be out in Utah."

Long considered one of the top players available in the draft, Witlieb believes Utah is a perfect fit for Bailey's skills on the court.

"We think he can do a lot of great things out there. He certainly should receive a ton of playing time, and he'll have a lot of chances to show what he can do. So we think it's a great situation for him basketball-wise," Witlieb said.

Controversy has surrounded Bailey throughout the draft process, which was ramped up after he refused to workout for any NBA team, including the Jazz. ESPN also reported that Bailey's camp informed a specific team that he would not report if he were to be selected by the unknown franchise.

FOX 13's Morgan Vance breaks down how Ace Bailey will fit in with the Jazz:

Morgan Vance breaks down the Jazz pick of Ace Bailey in the NBA Draft

During his appearance on Friday, Witlieb described the role played by Omar Cooper, who has been a main focus of criticism while acting as Bailey's adviser and not being a certified agent.

"Omar really focused more on fit rather than going third in the draft, kind of thing," explained Witlieb. "He wanted some place where Ace could have the best possible basketball fit for his game, and we think Utah is one of the best possible places he could have gone."

While the Jazz's other first-round pick, Florida Gators star Walter Clayton Jr., has reportedly already arrived in Utah, Bailey is expected to be in Salt Lake City when workouts begin Monday ahead of the NBA Summer League sessions.

Witlieb said Bailey will be there, along with multiple people from his agency, including two employees whose focus will be to market the 18-year-old hoops sensation.

"Ace is a great kid," he said. "You know, all the stuff that was talked about leading up to the draft, that's in the past now. Salt Lake City is a growing market... it's all about the Jazz there, and we think it's going to be great for [Bailey] brand-deal-wise."

Witlieb may want to join his client for a few days in Salt Lake City. During the interview, the agency executive claimed the city didn't "have any other professional sports teams," to which the Utah Mammoth would beg to differ.