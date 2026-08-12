Thurl Bailey on the Utah Jazz’s next chapter and this summer's JamFest

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz legend and longtime Jazz broadcaster Thurl Bailey joins Andrea Urban for a one-on-one conversation about the excitement surrounding the team heading into the 2026-27 season. Bailey discusses what the addition of No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson could mean for the Jazz and how the talented rookie fits into a young, developing roster. He also shares his thoughts on Ace Bailey’s growth and what Jazz fans can expect as Bailey enters his sophomore season.

Bailey also gives his impressions on head coach Will Hardy and the way he has connected with the players. He gives Hardy credit for his ability to communicate, mentor and build relationships with the young core. After a 4-year rebuild, Big T shares his perspective on why there is renewed excitement surrounding the Jazz.

In addition, Big T is also bringing his passion for basketball to the community with Thurl Bailey’s JamFest 3v3 Streetball Tournament, set for Aug. 29 at Sandy Promenade in Sandy. The tournament will feature boys’ and girls’ youth divisions from 8U through 18U, along with competitive and elite adult divisions for men and women. Teams of 3-5 players can register for $165 through Aug. 21. The event will also feature a 3-Point Contest, Dunk Contest and 1v1 King of the Court, with each event open for just $20. Players will have a chance to take home prizes ranging from clothes to blankets to movie tickets.