Utah Jazz draft Duke star Kyle Filipowski in second round of NBA Draft

SALT LAKE CITY — With the second pick in the second round of the NBA Draft, it didn't take long for the Utah Jazz to select Duke star Kyle Filipowski.

Filipowski played two seasons for the Blue Devils, being named second-team All-American last season and All-ACC after averaging 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Arriving at Duke as a 5-star recruit, Filipowski was named the ACC Rookie of the Year after his first season. He chose to remain in school despite being projected to be a first round pick in last year's draft.

Filipowski is the first Duke player to be selected by the Jazz since Grayson Allen was picked in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Thursday's pick came after Utah took Cody Williams and Isaiah Collier with their first round selections.