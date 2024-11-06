Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks has surgery to repair fractured leg and dislocated ankle

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle.

Hendricks suffered the season-ending injury midway through the third quarter of a 110-102 loss to Dallas on October 28th when he lost his footing while running down the court and landed awkwardly. The non-contact injury occurred away from the ball. Hendricks was wheeled off the floor on a stretcher.

"A bunch of us were visibly rattled. It was really hard to see," Utah coach Will Hardy told reporters the day after the game. "Everybody processes those things differently. Everybody needs to pick each other up at different moments."

The second year forward started in three games for the Jazz this season, averaging 4.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per contest. Hendricks was drafted by Utah ninth overall in the 2023 NBA draft and appeared in 40 games as a rookie, making 23 starts and averaging 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Hendricks' surgery was performed at the University of Utah Orthopedic Center in Salt Lake City.

___

