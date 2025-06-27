Utah Jazz grab Wisconsin forward John Tonje with second round NBA Draft pick

SALT LAKE CITY — After making two high-profile picks in the first round of the NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz were back on the clock Thursday, taking Wisconsin forward John Tonje in the second round.

The Jazz grabbed Tonje after an outstanding season with the Badgers, his only one in Wisconsin, including a 41-point game against Arizona. During the season Tonje hit 39% of his three-point shots, making him one of the best shooters in college basketball

In March, Tonje's collegiate career came to an end against BYU in a second round NCAA Tournament loss in which he scored 37 points, breaking the school's record for most points by a Wisconsin player in a tournament game.

Tonje turned heads during the NBA Combine in May, finishing near the top of the leaderboard for shooting, saying all he needed was a chance.

"That's one thing I know that's true is, when I'm given an opportunity, I'm going to do everything I can just to make the most of it," Tonje stated. "I improve. I get better. I love the game. I love to get better. That's why I keep playing, so if there's one thing on my track record you can point to is that I'm going to get better. I'm going to do everything I can to compete wherever I'm given an opportunity."

Tonje joins first round picks Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. to make up Utah's 2025 draft class. All three will be expected to participate with their new team during Summer League games in Salt Lake City next week.