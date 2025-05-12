Tanks for nothing: Utah Jazz fail to win top pick in NBA Draft Lottery... again

SALT LAKE CITY — The ping pong gods continued their merciless campaign to mock the Utah Jazz on Monday as the team... once again... failed to win the NBA Draft Lottery, losing out on the opportunity to bring a generational talent to the Beehive State.

Despite putting up the league's worst record and holding a 14 percent chance at securing the No. 1 selection, the Jazz came away with the fifth-overall pick, watching helplessly as Dallas jumped to grab the top spot.

The Mavs will undoubtedly select former Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, widely considered to be a surefire hit on the hardwood and a consensus NBA All-Star in the making.

Fifth is the farthest the Jazz could have fallen, and it takes them out of what many believe to be a top-heavy draft where the top three picks are considered possible stars. Flagg, along with Rutgers guards Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, were there for the taking for Utah if they stayed in the top 3.

But missing out on Flagg is a pain that will linger for a team in desperate need of excitement after multiple seasons of despair following the trades of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Not once in franchise history has Utah won the NBA Draft Lottery, despite having several opportunities to do so.

