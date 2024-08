SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have released their 2024-25 schedule, with the team set to open the season at home in back-to-back games against two of the most popular players in the NBA.

Utah will open the schedule on Wednesday, Oct. 23 vs. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzles, before facing the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry two nights later.

The team's first road game is in Dallas on Oct. 28.