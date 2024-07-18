Watch Now
SportsUTAH JAZZ

Actions

Utah Jazz reportedly trade for Russell Westbrook again... kind of

Clippers Mavericks Basketball
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Los Angeles Clippers' Russell Westbrook works against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Clippers Mavericks Basketball
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jul 18, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — For the second time in less than two years, the Utah Jazz have reportedly traded for guard Russell Westbrook; and for the second time, the All-Star won't play a game for the team.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Jazz traded Kris Dunn to the Clippers in exchange for Westbrook, a second-round draft pick swap and money. Utah will now waive Westbrook in a contract buy-out where he is expected to join the Denver Nuggets.

Utah and Westbrook went through the same dance in February 2023 when the team acquired him in a 3-team deal with the Lakers and Timberwolves, only to buy him out weeks later.

Dunn arrived in Utah as a free agent in February 2023 and eventually signed a multi-year deal to remain with the Jazz. Last season, the NBA veteran averaged 5.4 points and 3.8 assists per game.

Following the trade, Wojnarowski added that the Clippers and Dunn had agreed to a new 3-year, $17 million deal.

Recent Utah Jazz stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere