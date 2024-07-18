Utah Jazz reportedly trade for Russell Westbrook again... kind of

SALT LAKE CITY — For the second time in less than two years, the Utah Jazz have reportedly traded for guard Russell Westbrook; and for the second time, the All-Star won't play a game for the team.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Jazz traded Kris Dunn to the Clippers in exchange for Westbrook, a second-round draft pick swap and money. Utah will now waive Westbrook in a contract buy-out where he is expected to join the Denver Nuggets.

Utah and Westbrook went through the same dance in February 2023 when the team acquired him in a 3-team deal with the Lakers and Timberwolves, only to buy him out weeks later.

Dunn arrived in Utah as a free agent in February 2023 and eventually signed a multi-year deal to remain with the Jazz. Last season, the NBA veteran averaged 5.4 points and 3.8 assists per game.

Following the trade, Wojnarowski added that the Clippers and Dunn had agreed to a new 3-year, $17 million deal.