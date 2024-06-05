Utah Jazz unveil new 'Mountain Basketball' uniforms

SALT LAKE CITY — Goodbye, fluorescent highlighter yellow! Hello, "Mountain Basketball."

The Utah Jazz unveiled the team's new uniforms Wednesday, showcasing a brand that the franchise says "embraces the spirit of Utah." Along with the new look uniforms that harken back to the team's classic mountain imagery, the Jazz will also introduce new courts reflecting that same influence.

Utah Jazz Lineup of new Utah Jazz uniforms

Four uniforms that include two new designs, along with two existing jerseys, will be worn starting in the 2024-25 season.

"The current Association Edition jersey – white with the black Jazz Note centerpiece and yellow detail – for the full season," the team said. "The current Statement Edition jersey – black with yellow UTAH letters on the chest – will be worn through December 2024."

However, the season after, the full uniform stable will be unveiled with a the new "primary white Association Edition uniform" and a purple uniform.

The Jazz will also wear a black "Statement Edition" uniform starting in January 2025.

"Mountain Basketball embraces the spirit of Utah by tying together a passion for basketball, a dynamic community on the rise, and the impact of Utah’s mountainous environment on daily life," the team said in a statement.

Mountain Basketball gear is now available for purchase at the team store, while the 2024-25 City Edition uniforms will be available in the fall.