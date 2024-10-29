Watch Now
Utah Jazz's Taylor Hendricks stretchered off the floor after breaking his leg

Taylor Hendricks
Albert Pena/AP
Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) is carried off by paramedics after sustaining an injury in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Albert Pena)
Taylor Hendricks
DALLAS (AP) — Utah forward Taylor Hendricks was wheeled off the floor on a stretcher with a right-leg injury after he landed awkwardly midway through the third quarter of the Jazz’s game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

The team said Hendricks fractured his right fibula and dislocated his ankle.

He went down to the floor without any contact near the baseline beneath the Jazz’s basket, his foot landing in an awkward direction.

Hendricks, in his second season, had two points, three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes.

The Jazz ended up losing the game 102-110.

