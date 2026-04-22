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Utah Mammoth tie up playoff series in Game 2 with 3-2 win over Vegas Golden Knights

Mammoth Golden Knights Hockey
Ian Maule/AP
Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Mammoth Golden Knights Hockey
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LAS VEGAS — The Utah Mammoth got their revenge, beating the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the playoffs Tuesday night.

Vegas started with a goal in the first period, followed by a Mammoth goal — which was actually an own goal deflected off three Knights after a shot by MacKenzie Weegar.

Dylan Guenther gave Utah the lead in the second period, but Vegas tied it back up one minute later.

The Mammoth's game-winning goal came in the third period after Logan Cooley picked up the rebound from a Guenther shot and put it in the net.

The series is now tied 1-1, and they play Game 3 in Salt Lake City on Friday night.

Catch nearly all Utah Mammoth games on The Spot - Utah 16 this season!

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