Utah Mammoth tie up playoff series in Game 2 with 3-2 win over Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS — The Utah Mammoth got their revenge, beating the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the playoffs Tuesday night.

Vegas started with a goal in the first period, followed by a Mammoth goal — which was actually an own goal deflected off three Knights after a shot by MacKenzie Weegar.

Dylan Guenther gave Utah the lead in the second period, but Vegas tied it back up one minute later.

The Mammoth's game-winning goal came in the third period after Logan Cooley picked up the rebound from a Guenther shot and put it in the net.

The series is now tied 1-1, and they play Game 3 in Salt Lake City on Friday night.