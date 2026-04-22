Young guns power Utah Mammoth to win over Vegas in Stanley Cup Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY — The young guns came up big for the Utah Mammoth in Las Vegas.

Dylan Guenther scored his first career goal in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and Logan Cooley scored the game-winning goal in Utah's 3-2 win in game two of their first-round playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights.

"It's so exciting playing in these games," said Cooley. "You're playing for the cup, that's what you've dreamed of since you were a little kid. You just want to leave everything out there. The games are so intense, physical, and fast, and I think that fits my game. It's clicking right now."

Cooley and Guenther may have looked like playoff veterans, but they are both playing in the playoffs for the first time.

"It's still the same game," said Guenther. "I feel like we've earned the right to be here. We had a great regular season, and we've prepared for it, so it's just exciting to be in that moment. It's just a ton of fun."

Cooley and Guenther's teammates are in awe of how they've performed in the postseason.

"They look like they've got a lot of experience," said Utah defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. "They are just enjoying the moment. That's what it's all about at a young age like that, just going out there and play your game, have fun. Those guys are exceptional players, and when they get time and space like that, you know that they are going to come up clutch and make some big plays for our group. I just think they are having a blast."

These two are unbelievable," said Utah forward Kailer Yamamoto. "They are very easy to play with. They just use their speed. They are so quick and heavy on pucks. They may not be the biggest guys, but they are very heavy on their sticks and the win a lot of battles."

The series now shifts to Utah, with game three on Friday at the Delta Center.