Utah Mammoth welcomes players' moms for unforgettable road trip

SANDY, Utah — The Utah Mammoth are hitting the road for a quick two-game swing against the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks. But this journey isn’t just about hockey — it’s about family, memories, and a peek inside the daily grind of NHL life, all with their moms by their sides.

For these players, the trip is about more than wins and losses. It's a chance for the women who raised them to step into their whirlwind world and see firsthand what life on the road looks like for a pro athlete.

"She was joking about 'Take My Mom to Work Day,'" said Mammoth forward Logan Cooley. "It’s something you'll remember forever — having your mom with you through this journey, seeing everything she’s sacrificed for us to reach this point. It’s truly special."

For defenseman Nick DeSimone, the visit promises to be a treat for both mother and son.

"I talk to my mom a lot, but she’s always guessing what we’re doing," he said. "Now she gets to see it all — where we go in the morning, how we travel. It’s nice to have her here."

Some moms are road trip rookies, finally getting their turn behind the scenes. Forward Jack McBain is thrilled for his mom’s first taste of the NHL circuit.

"My dad’s been on a trip twice, my sister’s been on a trip, but this is her first time," he said. "She gets the full experience — games, travel, and some great dinners. It’ll be fun."

As DeSimone puts it, sometimes having Mom in the stands is the good luck charm every player needs.

"I could play my worst game or my best game, and my mom would say, 'Great game.' She’s always in my corner," he said.