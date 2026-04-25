Utah Mammoth crush the Golden Knights in home playoff debut to take 2-1 series lead

SALT LAKE CITY — Lawson Crouse scored two goals and the Utah Mammoth cruised to a big lead early, beating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the first round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

The game was the first-ever NHL postseason game held in Utah, and the raucous Delta Center crowd was more than ready, roaring as the Mammoth built a dominant lead midway through the second period.

Utah goaltender Karel Vejmelka had an outstanding game with 30 saves on a night when Vegas outshot the Mammoth 32-12.

Mackenzie Weeger opened the scoring nearly 13 minutes into the game, giving the Mammoth a 1-0 lead that doubled nearly five minutes later when Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the playoffs.

Crouse did quick damage in the second period, striking with his first two goals of the postseason within just six minutes to give Utah a 4-0 lead.

Jack Eichel finally put the Golden Knights on the scoreboard late in the period, and Nic Dowd added another goal in third, but Vegas was held scoreless the remainder of the game.

The series continues Monday with Game 4 at Delta Center, as the Mammoth look to take firm control of the series.