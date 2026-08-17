Selflessness at core of Utah Hockey Hero's plan to grow game in state

PROVO, Utah — The Wasatch Wild were established three years ago, growing the game of hockey at a youth level in Utah.

President George Chalos has been around the sport of hockey for over 50 years and has been involved in some capacity as coach, administrator, and program owner for the past 32.

Selflessness is at the core of Chalos' journey, and he’s this month’s Utah Hockey Hero.

“We don’t know exactly all the stories that all these kids have outside of the rink, and for me it’s really important to come to the rink and provide a couple hours a week where the kids can come, be safe, be free and have a great time with their friends, while they’re falling in love with hockey,” Chalos said.

Chalos brought his hockey expertise from New York to Utah in 2011. He lives in Park City and commutes all the way to Peaks Ice Arena in Provo multiple times a week for the kids within the Wasatch Wild.

“George is a leader that gives back himself,” said Wasatch Wild 14A team coach Ryan Bonham. “When you get to know him, he doesn’t have any kids himself, and he’s giving. He’s involved with all the different levels of the game, and it’s fun to be able to be there to help George run his organization and help coach a team.”

Not only does Chalos give back, sacrificing his time, but he also strives to make Utah a destination for those wanting to grow within the game and not have to leave the state.

“I got here as fast as I could, but I wish I got here faster,” Chalos said. “For young players that aspire to be college and pro players, we’d like to give them that opportunity and the path to do it right here in Utah…I think we’ve got something special here, maybe it’s a little lightning in a bottle.”

He’s coached players that have gone on to win the Stanley Cup and competed in the Olympics… but his mission is pretty simple.

“If there’s a couple kids every year that come through our program, and they get a little older, and they get out of school, and they're working in their normal day jobs, that they choose to come to the rink and pass it on to the next generation,” Chalos said.