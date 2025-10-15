Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Utah Mammoth to drop puck at home opener with free party outside Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY — The excitement has been building as the Utah Mammoth have trekked towards their home opener Wednesday night in front of a packed Delta Center full of fans eager to drop the puck on another season.

Before the team takes on Calgary inside the arena, the Mammoth will hold a free party on the plaza outside to kick the home schedule off with a bang.

Starting at 4 p.m., everyone is welcome to gather on the plaza for the party, which will feature live music, giveaways, exclusive merchandise sales and a beer garden, before the festivities are capped by the team making their entrance by walking the blue carpet inside Delta Center.

While Utah NHL fans have experienced opening night before, this will be the first time as the Mammoth.

“Our fans and this community continue to bring a passion and love for hockey that inspires and motivates us every day. We look forward to feeling their relentless energy inside Delta Center and continuing to build on the foundation that they helped create for us last year,” said Chris Armstrong, Mammoth president of hockey operations.

FOX 13 News will have complete coverage of the pre-game party starting at 4 p.m., with station personalities taking part in the fun while bringing the party home to Mammoth fans across the state.

Catch nearly all Utah Mammoth games on The Spot - Utah 16 this season!

