Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
25  WX Alerts
SportsUtah Mammoth

Actions

Utah Mammoth trade J.J. Peterka to Boston for 2 first round draft picks

Knights Mammoth Hockey
Melissa Majchrzak/AP
Utah Mammoth right wing JJ Peterka (77) skates with the puck during the first period of Game 6 in the first round of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Friday, May 1, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak)
Knights Mammoth Hockey
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth made a big move Friday, trading forward J.J. Peterka to the Boston Bruins in exchange for 2 first round draft picks.

One of the picks acquired is the 23rd overall selection in Friday's NHL Draft, while the other is a conditional 2028 first-round pick via the Florida Panthers from Boston.

According to the Mammoth, if the Panthers’ 2028 first-round draft choice falls inside the top-10 then the Bruins have the choice to convey their unprotected 2029 draft choice to Utah.

In his lone season in Utah, Peterka scored 25 goals and 22 assists in 82 games.

“I would like to thank JJ for his commitment to our organization,” said Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong. “JJ is a great person and will be a dynamic player for Boston.”

Catch nearly all Utah Mammoth games on The Spot - Utah 16 this season!

Recent Utah Mammoth stories

 

DirecTV customers have lost access to FOX 13 and FOX – Here’s how to stay connected