Utah Mammoth trade J.J. Peterka to Boston for 2 first round draft picks

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth made a big move Friday, trading forward J.J. Peterka to the Boston Bruins in exchange for 2 first round draft picks.

One of the picks acquired is the 23rd overall selection in Friday's NHL Draft, while the other is a conditional 2028 first-round pick via the Florida Panthers from Boston.

According to the Mammoth, if the Panthers’ 2028 first-round draft choice falls inside the top-10 then the Bruins have the choice to convey their unprotected 2029 draft choice to Utah.

In his lone season in Utah, Peterka scored 25 goals and 22 assists in 82 games.

“I would like to thank JJ for his commitment to our organization,” said Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong. “JJ is a great person and will be a dynamic player for Boston.”