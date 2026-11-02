Utah Mammoth unveil new 'Hometown Remix' jerseys

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth have unveiled their new "Hometown Remix" jerseys featuring a new look for the franchise.

Instead of the Mammoth logo, the new sweaters showcase a stylized "U" on the mountain blue jerseys, with black trim at the bottom and neckline.

"Tusks up. Utah, your Hometown Remix jersey is an all-out rally cry. The crest puts the U Tusk front and center—a bold, unmistakable mark to help you show up loud," the team said.

The "Hometown Remix" jerseys were released for all 32 NHL teams on Monday and will be worn throughout the season starting Thursday at Montreal, and then in the following home games:



Nov. 12 vs. St. Louis

Dec. 2 vs. Winnipeg

Feb. 12 vs. Calgary

March 13 vs. Philadelphia

Despite the release, the new jerseys won't be on the ice during the Mammoth's Winter Classic game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on New Year's Eve, where special uniforms will be worn by Utah and the visiting Colorado Avalanche.

The new "Hometown Remix" jerseys are now available for purchase on NHL.com.