Nick Schmaltz at the core of early-season success for the Utah Mammoth

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — In March of last season, Utah Mammoth center Nick Schmaltz signed an 8-year, $64 million contract extension with the team.

Fast forward to this season that's just started, and that commitment is already paying off as he leads the NHL in goals with five. He's stretched his season-opening goal streak to four games on Tuesday night in a win over the New Jersey Devils, which establishes the longest run in Mammoth history.

"He's so smart," Utah Mammoth head coach Andre Tourigny said. "You know, Schmaltzy is funny. You ask a question, for example, you show a clip and you ask a question ... Schmaltzy kind of looks around, kind of like everybody should know the answer. For him, it's obvious."

If the start to the season was a test, he'd score an A+. Schmaltz expanded on how he's been able to find so much success early in the year, especially on the Mammoth's power play, which has been great to start the season.

"Trying to get lost and finding areas, that if you watch the best players, I try to look at where they hang out and find areas," he explained. "I got great linemates, so I just kind of try to sneak around and get my stick free and hit the net."

As much as Schmaltz praises his team for putting him in great positions, they rave just as much about his play on the ice and who he is as a person off of it.

"Hotter than toast, Nicky Schmaltz," Utah Mammoth forward Lawson Crouse said with a smile. "(He) doesn't surprise me one bit. You know, he's such a composed player, intelligent hockey player with a lot of hockey IQ and obviously tremendous skill and such a great guy, great teammate."

"He can play with a left-hand stick right now and I will still take him on my team," Tourigny said. "He's so good everywhere on the ice. What a player."

The Mammoth continue their road trip on Thursday against the Boston Bruins at 5 p.m. The game airs on both FOX 13 and The Spot Utah 16, where coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.