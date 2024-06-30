Utah Royals fire head coach Amy Rodriguez in reorganization

SALT LAKE CITY — With the team at the bottom of the table after only two wins in 15 games, the Utah Royals announced Sunday that they have fired head coach Amy Rodriguez.

Assistant Jimmy Coenraets was named the team's interim head coach.

The move came among others that included the release of goalkeeper coach Maryse Bard-Martel and team president Michelle Hyncik moving to a new opportunity in the legal field.

Utah played Portland to a scoreless draw Saturday, bringing their record to 2-11-2 on the season. The team's 8 points are the fewest in the current NWSL standings.

Rodriguez was a star while playing for the Royals in their first iteration in the league, then returned to coach the team when the franchise returned to the NWSL this season.