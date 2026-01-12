Utah State makes first AP Top 25 appearance of the season

LOGAN, Utah — Fresh off a blowout win over the weekend, the Utah State Aggies have made their first appearance this season in the Associated Press Top 25.

In the poll released Monday, the Aggies are ranked No. 22 with a 14-1 record following Saturday's 93-68 win at Boise State. It's the first time that Utah State has been ranked in the Top 25 since the team reached the same ranking almost a year ago.

Utah State's lone loss this season came on the road last month at South Florida. The Aggies return to action at home Wednesday against Nevada.

Despite winning both their games last week, the BYU Cougars actually fell two spots in the latest poll to No. 11. The Cougars easily handled Arizona State at home before traveling to Salt Lake City and beating rival Utah on Saturday.

BYU returns to the court to face TCU on Wednesday at the Marriott Center.