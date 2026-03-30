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Utah State to hire Northern Iowa's Ben Jacobson to replace Calhoun, report says

MVC Northern Iowa UIC Basketball
Jeff Roberson/AP
Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson applauds on the sidelines during the first half of the championship game against UIC in the Missouri Valley Conference NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 8, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
MVC Northern Iowa UIC Basketball
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LOGAN, Utah — Utah State is reportedly set to hire longtime Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson to replace the departed Jerrod Calhoun.

ESPN reports Jacobson will take over the Aggies basketball program after spending the last 20 seasons at Northern Iowa, where he won 397 games, and most famously, upset No. 1 seed Kansas in the 2010 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Jacobson replaces Calhoun, who left Utah State last week after two seasons to become the new head coach at the University of Cincinnati.

Jacobson is expected to sign a five-year deal to coach the Aggies.

During his time as head coach at Northern Iowa, Jacobson led the Panthers to five NCAA Tournament appearances, while averaging nearly 20 wins per season.

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