Utah State to face Washington State in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State is headed to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for a matchup against Washington State.

The Aggies finished their season at 6-6 and are headed back to Boise to play in the bowl game for the fifth time since 2011.

Kickoff for the game is set for noon on Saturday, December 22 at Albertsons Stadium

Washington State is one of two teams remaining from the old Pac 12 Conference and also recorded a 6-6 record this season. The Cougars will face Utah State with a new coach in the bowl game as head coach Jimmy Roger's left the school earlier this week to take the same position at Iowa State.