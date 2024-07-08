Utah to face Miami in 2027 Vegas Kickoff Classic

SALT LAKE CITY — A battle of the U's has been set for Las Vegas in a first-ever meeting on the football field between the University of Utah and Miami Hurricanes.

The two teams will face off in the 2027 Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas over Labor Day Weekend. Although the game has been scheduled, an exact date and time have yet to be announced.

While the Utes have never played Miami, the school has been outstanding against Atlantic Coast Conference teams with an all-time record of 10-1 when facing schools in the ACC.

Utah is no stranger to playing in Allegiant Stadium, having won back-to-back conference titles in the Pac-12 Championship Game in 2021 and 2022 in Las Vegas.

"It is a testament to our program and our great fans to participate in this type of event, and when the time comes, we will paint Allegiant Stadium red once again," said Mark Harlan, Utah Director of Athletics.