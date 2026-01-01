Devon Dampier leads No. 15 Utah past Nebraska in Las Vegas Bowl, 44-22

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Devon Dampier threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 148 yards and three scores, and No. 15 Utah won the Las Vegas Bowl in Morgan Scalley's first game as head coach, beating Nebraska 44-22.

Scalley was expected to be the Utes' coach beginning after this game, but Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham on Friday, prompting a quicker change.

For Dampier, the question now is whether the junior will return to Salt Lake City or enter the transfer portal and maybe even follow his old coach to Michigan.

This game was considered a sort of audition for Nebraska freshman quarterback TJ Lateef, who passed for 182 yards and had a touchdown each throwing and running. Mekhi Nelson rushed for 88 yards and a TD on 12 carries, but only 16 yards after the first quarter.

Utah (11-2) reached 11 victories for just the fourth time in program history and the first time since 2019. The Utes improved their bowl record to 18-9, including 5-2 in the Las Vegas Bowl. They also won two Pac-12 championships at Allegiant Stadium.

The Utes outgained Nebraska (7-6) 535 yards to 343. They rushed for 225 yards, giving the Utes a school-record 3,462 for the season. Their four rushing touchdowns gave the Utes 41 for the season, another program record.

Utah turned around the game in the second period by outscoring Nebraska 17-0 and outgaining the Huskers 198-17. Nebraska had led 14-7 after the first quarter.

This was Nebraska's 30th consecutive loss to an Associated Press-ranked opponent, second to Rutgers' 43-game skid. Coach Matt Rhule has lost 20 straight games to ranked teams, including 0-11 at Baylor.

An announced crowd of 38,879 watched the game, a record since this bowl moved to Allegiant Stadium following the 2019 season. The previous record was 32,515 for Wisconsin's 20-13 victory over Arizona State in 2021. It's the ninth-highest attendance for this bowl, which used to be at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The takeaway

Nebraska: The Huskers looked as if they would run all over Utah, rushing 13 times for 94 yards in the first quarter in taking a 14-7 lead. They rushed six times for a yard in the second period as Utah took control.

Utah: Tight ends J.J. Buchanan and Dallan Bentley combined to catch 10 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. The game was a homecoming for Buchanan, who is from the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.

Up next

Nebraska: Will host Ohio on Sept. 5 in the first of two games against Mid-American Conference teams and the third against an FCS school.

Utah: Will host Idaho on Sept. 3 in what should be an easy tune-up for the season.