Exclusive sit-down with Utah Offensive lineman and Outland Trophy Winner Spencer Fano

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano became the first player in program history to win the Outland Trophy. This honor is given to the nation's best interior lineman.

"It's such an honor, it's such a blessing being the first Outland Trophy from Utah, even knowing how many amazing offensive linemen that have come through there and still are, it's just such an honor," said Fano.

Fano was voted by the Big 12's coaches as the conference's offensive lineman of the year, in addition to being named to the first team All-Conference. He's a unanimous All-American and highly regarded in this year's NFL Draft.

"Life right now is get bigger, faster, stronger, get ready for the Combine and try to be the best me I can be, and see where I'm living a year from now."

The Timpiview High product was a part of the Utes' offensive line this season that led the way to a 10 and 2 record.

