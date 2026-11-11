Utah moves to No. 2 in latest College Football Playoff rankings; BYU falls

SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh off their thrilling Holy War victory over BYU, the University of Utah finds itself near the very top of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Tuesday's release found the undefeated Utes climbing one spot to No. 2, only behind top-ranked Georgia.

BYU fell to No. 10, which would keep the Cougars in the playoff field if the season ended had ended before the newest rankings were released.

Alabama, UCLA and Notre Dame round out the top 5 teams in the rankings.

In the current bracket, Utah would earn a first round bye, while BYU would face Miami in South Florida, with the winner advancing to battle the Utes in the second round.

Utah will put its 9-0 record to the test this weekend when the Utes travel to Arizona, whole BYU hosts Baylor. Both games will air on Saturday afternoon on FOX 13.