Utah's Noah Bennee embraces in-state rivalry with Utah State

UTAH — The Battle of the Brothers, Utah’s oldest college football rivalry, returns to Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday when the Utes take on the Utah State Aggies.

For Utah tightend Noah Bennee, the in-state matchup carries extra meaning. The Holladay native grew up a Utah fan and has dreamed of playing for the Utes.

“I love the in-state, local teams playing each other,” Bennee said. “So us playing Utah State, I’ve personally never played them, so I’m excited for that.”

KSTU

Bennee said he’s looking forward to seeing Utah State’s program and preparing for the rivalry showdown.

Playing for Utah is the perfect scenario for Bennee, especially alongside his brother, Jackson.

“A dream,” Bennee said. “Jackson and I, we grew up Utah fans, so being able to be here, play together, so much fun. Trying to soak in the moment, it’s awesome.”

The Utes and Aggies kick off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Fox 13.