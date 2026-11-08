Utes climb to No. 2 in latest AP Top 25; BYU falls to No. 12

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah climbed to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings after their Holy War win over BYU.

Utah, who sit behind Georgia, grabbed 12 first-place votes from voters on Sunday.

The ranking is the highest for the Utes since they finished second in the final poll release in 2008.

Utah will face No. 22 Arizona in Tucson on Saturday, where they haven't won since 2021.

Following Miami's loss to Notre Dame, Georgia is the top-ranked team for the second time this season.

BYU dropped five spots to No. 12 after dropping Saturday's rivalry game against the Utes.