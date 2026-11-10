Utes match highest ranking in program history after win over BYU

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Utes are back among the nation's elite.

Following Saturday's victory over BYU, Utah football climbed to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, matching the highest ranking in program history.

The last time the Utes reached the No. 2 spot was in 2008, when they finished the season with a Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama.

While the historic ranking is another milestone for the program, head coach Morgan Scalley said the team cannot afford to get caught up in the recognition. Instead, the focus remains on preparation and taking care of business one game at a time.

Scalley emphasized that every game deserves the same level of attention, regardless of the opponent or the stakes.

"You have big games because of the way you behave leading up to it," Scalley said. "You have to prepare for each game, and they have to see it from the coaches too that each game means that much."

He added that treating the BYU rivalry game differently from the games before it would send the wrong message to his players.

"Every game matters," he added. "You don't know when someone is going to upset you, when one game matters versus the other."

The head coach also pointed out that while the Utes are receiving plenty of praise following their latest victory, the team still has areas it needs to improve.

The coaching staff is focused on correcting mistakes that could create problems down the road, especially with another tough matchup approaching.

Utah now turns its attention to the road, where the Utes will face No. 22 Arizona in Tucson.

The matchup against the Wildcats will provide another opportunity for Utah to prove it can maintain its place among the nation's top teams.

Scalley's message is clear: the work is far from finished.