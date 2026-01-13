Utes quarterback Devon Dampier announces his return to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utes quarterback Devon Dampier is ready to run it back and perform his magic again next season.

After a phenomenal first season at Utah in which he was named the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, Dampier announced on social media Tuesday that he will return to the Utes for the 2026 season.

Dampier threw for nearly 2,500 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, along with 10 rushing touchdowns in his first go-around in Utah after transferring from New Mexico to Salt Lake City, where he joined his former offensive coordinator, Jason Beck.

In the days following former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham's departure for the University of Michigan, many believed Dampier would follow if Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood entered the transfer portal. However, Underwood stayed, blocking a likely path for Dampier to start at Michigan.