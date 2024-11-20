Utes head coach Lynne Roberts resigns to take WNBA job

SALT LAKE CITY — In a surprise move, University of Utah women's basketball coach Lynne Roberts announced her resignation to become the head coach of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.

Roberts' resignation on Tuesday is effective immediately, with associate head coach Gavin Petersen being named the program's new head coach by Director of Athletics Mark Harlan.

The Utes are currently 3-1 and are scheduled to face McNeese at home Friday night.

Roberts led the Utes to six postseason tournaments in her nine seasons, including three straight NCAA tournament appearances entering this season, advancing to the second round each time. She finished with her time at Utah with a 165-116 record.

"Being the women's basketball coach at the University of Utah has been my absolute joy and honor," Roberts said. "I was very happy at the U and had no intentions of leaving to go anywhere else. I believe in Mark Harlan and I believe in what we were building. That said, the opportunity to coach for one of the league's premiere franchises at the highest level in the WNBA, in my home state, was too good to pass up."