Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Utes head coach Lynne Roberts resigns to take WNBA job

NCAA Utah Gonzaga Basketball
Young Kwak/AP
Utah head coach Lynne Roberts watches during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
NCAA Utah Gonzaga Basketball
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — In a surprise move, University of Utah women's basketball coach Lynne Roberts announced her resignation to become the head coach of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.

Roberts' resignation on Tuesday is effective immediately, with associate head coach Gavin Petersen being named the program's new head coach by Director of Athletics Mark Harlan.

The Utes are currently 3-1 and are scheduled to face McNeese at home Friday night.

Roberts led the Utes to six postseason tournaments in her nine seasons, including three straight NCAA tournament appearances entering this season, advancing to the second round each time. She finished with her time at Utah with a 165-116 record.

"Being the women's basketball coach at the University of Utah has been my absolute joy and honor," Roberts said. "I was very happy at the U and had no intentions of leaving to go anywhere else. I believe in Mark Harlan and I believe in what we were building. That said, the opportunity to coach for one of the league's premiere franchises at the highest level in the WNBA, in my home state, was too good to pass up."

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Utah Hockey Club all season long on Utah 16
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere