Utes jump in AP Top 25 poll, BYU remains outside looking in

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's beatdown of Cal Poly helped rocket the Utes up the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings, while BYU is still wondering what it needs to do to get some pollster love.

The Utes moved up 5 spots to No. 20 overall after their home opening 63-9 win over the Mustangs. Quarterback Devon Dampier was impressive once again under center, throwing a career high 3 touchdowns.

Later Saturday, the BYU defense was as dynamic as Utah's offense, holding Stanford to just 161 total yards in the Cougars' 27-3 win at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU is now 2-0 on the season, but they remain on the outside of the Top 25, in fact, dropping one "spot" from where they found themselves last week.

While BYU has a bye week next week, Utah will be back in action at Wyoming on Saturday night.

AP TOP 25 RANKINGS :

