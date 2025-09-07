Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Utes jump in AP Top 25 poll, BYU remains outside looking in

Tyler Tate/AP
Utah wide receiver Creed Whittemore (2) runs the ball after a catch during an NCAA college football game against Cal Poly, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's beatdown of Cal Poly helped rocket the Utes up the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings, while BYU is still wondering what it needs to do to get some pollster love.

The Utes moved up 5 spots to No. 20 overall after their home opening 63-9 win over the Mustangs. Quarterback Devon Dampier was impressive once again under center, throwing a career high 3 touchdowns.

Later Saturday, the BYU defense was as dynamic as Utah's offense, holding Stanford to just 161 total yards in the Cougars' 27-3 win at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU is now 2-0 on the season, but they remain on the outside of the Top 25, in fact, dropping one "spot" from where they found themselves last week.

While BYU has a bye week next week, Utah will be back in action at Wyoming on Saturday night.

AP TOP 25 RANKINGS:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Penn State
  3. LSU
  4. Oregon
  5. Miami
  6. Georgia
  7. Texas
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Illinois
  10. Florida State
  11. South Carolina
  12. Clemson
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Iowa State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Texas A&M
  17. Mississippi
  18. South Florida
  19. Alabama
  20. UTAH
  21. Texas Tech
  22. Indiana
  23. Michigan
  24. Auburn
  25. Missouri

