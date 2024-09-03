Watch Now
Utes move up one spot in AP Top 25; face Baylor next

SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh off their season opening win over Southern Utah, the University of Utah climbed one spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

Utah moved up to No. 11 in Tuesday's rankings, a rise helped by Florida State dropping out of the Top 10 after the Seminoles lost their first two games.

In Cam Rising's first game back since injuring his knee in the 2023 Rose Bowl, the Utes had no problems Thursday with the Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium, winning 49-0.

Utah now faces more formidable opposition Saturday, taking on Baylor at home on FOX 13 at 1:30 p.m. While the game is a match-up of two Big 12 Conference foes, it will be played as a non-conference contest due to it having been scheduled before Utah joined the league.

Overall, five Big 12 teams make up the Top 25 this week, led by Utah at No. 11.

WEEK 2 AP TOP 25 RANKINGS:
(First-place votes in parentheses)

  1. Georgia (57)
  2. Ohio State (5)
  3. Texas
  4. Alabama
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Oregon
  8. Penn State
  9. Missouri
  10. Michigan
  11. UTAH
  12. Miami
  13. USC
  14. Tennessee
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. Kansas State
  18. LSU
  19. Kansas
  20. Arizona
  21. Iowa
  22. Louisville
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. North Carolina State
  25. Clemson

