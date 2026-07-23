Stay hydrated this Pioneer Day: A Utah doctor shares what you need to know about heat and water intake

SALT LAKE CITY — Heat-related illnesses spike significantly during the summer, and with Pioneer Day celebrations drawing Utahns outside this week, a local physician is urging people to take hydration seriously before heading out into the heat.

Dr. Mike Woodruff, Executive Medical Director of Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah, said the single most important thing people can do is drink water consistently throughout the day — not just when they feel thirsty.

"You don't want to wait until you're thirsty. That would be like waiting until your gas light comes on to fill your car up, and you know that's not a good idea," Woodruff said.

Adults need about 3 liters of water per day, and that number goes up for anyone spending extended time outdoors or being physically active in the heat. Utah's dry climate makes the situation more urgent — low humidity causes sweat to evaporate quickly, pulling moisture from the body faster than many people realize. Losing just 1 to 2% of the body's water can cause fatigue, mental fog, and mood changes.

Hydration does not always come in a glass

Food can also play a meaningful role in staying hydrated. Watermelon, one of summer's most popular snacks, is about 90% water. Pineapple, celery, peaches, and strawberries are also high in water content — and several of them, including watermelon, strawberries, and celery, contain electrolytes like potassium.

"Watermelon is called watermelon for a reason," Woodruff said. "You can be snacking and hydrating at the same time."

One important caveat: alcohol does not count toward fluid intake. "Alcohol actually dehydrates you, so you have to drink more if you're drinking alcohol," Woodruff said.

Know the warning signs

One of the most reliable early indicators of dehydration is urine color. Pale yellow urine signals good hydration, while dark yellow or orange urine is a sign the body needs more water. Woodruff noted that certain foods, medications, and vitamins can also affect urine color, but monitoring it remains an important step in managing hydration.

Other early warning signs include headache, fatigue, nausea, dizziness, and weakness — symptoms that should prompt more aggressive hydration right away.

Anyone experiencing confusion, fainting, a rapid heartbeat, or an inability to keep fluids down should seek medical attention immediately. The same applies to anyone who has not urinated in more than 8 hours or is experiencing severe lethargy.

"Confusion or fainting, those things you have got to go get checked out," Woodruff said.

When do electrolytes matter?

For most people going about a normal day, plain water is all that is needed. The body regulates electrolyte levels well under ordinary conditions.

"Our body regulates that super well. So only if you've been outside exercising, doing heavy work — and the key is if you're sweating a lot," Woodruff said.

Electrolytes — including sodium, potassium, and magnesium — become important when the body loses significant amounts through sweat. Woodruff recommends sticking with plain water for outdoor activities lasting under 60 minutes with minimal exertion, and switching to an electrolyte drink after about an hour of heavy heat exposure or exercise.

When choosing an electrolyte product, avoid options that contain more than 100% of the Daily Value for sodium or other vitamins and minerals. Consuming too many electrolytes when the body does not need them can contribute to elevated blood pressure, gastrointestinal issues, confusion, muscle cramps, and headaches.

Tips for Pioneer Day

For anyone heading to a parade or outdoor event this week, Woodruff's advice is simple: bring more water than you think you need, and actually drink it.

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